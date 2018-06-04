हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
CHSE Odisha Results 2018

CHSE Odisha Class 12 Results 2018 for Arts and Commerce to be declared on this date: chseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in

The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha will release the results of HSC Class 12 Results 2018 for Arts and Commerce streams by the end of this week, that is, by June 10. Candidates can view their scores and marksheets on chseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in. One can also check their results of third party websites examresults.net and indiaresults.net. The board has already released CHSE Odisha +2 Science Examination Results 2018 on May 19, 2018.

PTI photo

The CHSE Odisha Senior Secondary Class 12 Intermediate exams were held between March 6 to March 28.

Steps to check CHSE Odisha Class 12 Arts and Commerce Results 2018:

Here is how to access your CHSE Odisha Class 12 Results 2018 :

Step 1. Go to the websites - chseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in, examresults.net and indiaresults.net
Step 2. Click on 'Class 12 Result 2018'
Step 3. Enter required details such as name and registration number
Step 4. Click on 'Submit'

The results will be displayed on the screen. Candidates are suggested to download their results and take a printout of the same for future reference. Students are advised to collect their official mark sheets from their respective institutes. The printouts are for information purposes only.

The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha was established in accordance with the Odisha Higher Secondary Education Act 1982 to regulate, control and develop Higher Secondary Education in the State of Orissa.  

