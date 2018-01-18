Cinema hall in Bihar vandalised as Karni Sena steps up protest against Padmaavat

MUZAFFARPUR: Soon after Supreme Court gave a clean chit for the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali directed Padmaavat, Shri Rajput Karni Sena allegedly vandalised a cinema hall in Muzaffarpur in Bihar.

Karni Sena also said that they will appeal against the SC order before a double-bench of the apex court and seek a total ban on the movie.

In a video message, Sena president Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi said: "We will also approach the President (to demand ban on screening of 'Padmaavat') ... We shall never allow the movie to be screened."

Slamming the decision, Singh also raised questions on "the working of the Supreme Court."

"Few days back, we saw four senior judges of the Supreme Court also raising questions about the top court's working," he said in connection with the rift between the Chief Justice of India and four senior-most judges coming out in the open last week.

Singh also announced that thousands of women would perform "jauhar" (self-immolation) in Chittorgarh on January 24. "We have already sent a letter to the Prime Minister and will soon be meeting the President in this regard," he added.

Rajput Karni Sena's Rajasthan chief Mahipal Singh Makrana also added that the Rajputs would hit the streets against the release of teh film. "There will be janta curfew. Cinema hall owners are supporting us. The government, court, CBFC and Sanjay Leela Bhansali will be responsible if there is any law and order problem," Makrana said.

Meanwhile, the Rajasthan government which had earlier announced a ban on the release of the fim, had said that it would study the Supreme Court's order. "We respect the Supreme Court's decision," Rajasthan Home Minister Gulab Chand Kataria said.

Law Minister Rajendra Rathore said the government will do everything to maintain law and order in the state.