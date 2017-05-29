close
CISCE ISC (Class 12) Result 2017 to be announced today at 3 PM

The Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) will declare the ISC Class 12th Result on Monday, 29th May 2017.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, May 29, 2017 - 08:40
CISCE ISC (Class 12) Result 2017 to be announced today at 3 PM

New Delhi: The Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) will declare the ISC Class 12th Result on Monday, 29th May 2017.

Check www.cisce.org to access ISC Results 2017, ISC 12th Results 2017, CISCE Board Results 2017, ISC Class 12th Board Results 2017, CISCE Results 2017, ISC XII Results 2017, ISC Class XII board result, 

How to check CISCE Board 12th Class Result 2017:

- Log on to the official website

- Click on link 'Results 2017'

- Enter your Roll No and Date of Birth

- Click on 'Submit'

- Your result will be displayed on the screen.

The results will be made available on the career portal of the council and its website, as well as through SMS.

To receive the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) or Indian School Certificate (ISC) results by SMS, the candidate will need to type ICSE or ISC followed by their seven digit unique ID code and send the message to 09248082883.

The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations will introduce a DigiLocker facility to store digitally signed certificates and marksheets.

In another first, the Council has also made a provision for candidates to apply for rechecking of marks.

"The Council will announce the results at 3 pm on May 29," a statement by CISEC Chief Executive and Secretary Gerry Arathoon said.

Zee Media wishes all the students best of luck. 

 

