CISCE.org 10th Result 2017: CISCE ICSE Class 10th X Results 2017 to be declared "in half an hour"

Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination will be announcing their ICSE X Result, ICSE class 10th Results 2017 today at 3 pm.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, May 29, 2017 - 14:41
cisce.org - ICSE 10th Results 2017, ICSE class 10th X Results 2017 to be declared in &#039;half an hour&#039;

New Delhi: Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination will be announcing their ICSE X Result, ICSE class 10th Results 2017 today at 3 pm.

Check cisce.org to get ISC Class 12th Results 2017, ICSE Class X results 2017.

How to check CISCE ICSE results 2017 / CISCE Class 10th Results 2017:

- After logging into the official website, click on link 'Results 2017'.

- For accessing ICSE exam results, a candidate may click on link 'ISCE'.

- For accessing ICSE Examination Result 2017, the student needs to enter his/her correct Unique ID and Captcha as shown on the screen.

To get ICSE Results 2017 on your Mobile

SMS ICSE<Space><Unique Id> to 09248082883

- The result will be displayed in the following format: ENG-80, HIN-85, HCG-95, MAT-95, SCI-90, CTA-100, SUPW-A, PCA.

In any case of doubt the schools can contact the CISC helpdesk at cischelpdesk@orioninc.com or call 022-67226106.

