cisce.org - ISC Results 2017 declared; Step-by-step guide to check CISCE ISC Class 12 Result 2017

New Delhi: ISC Results 2017 were announced by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) on Monday.

The CISCE released the CISCE Results 2017, ISC XII Results 2017, ISC Class XII board result, CISCE Board 12th Class Result 2017 today at 3 pm.

Simple steps to check ISC 12th Results 2017 (CISCE):

- After logging into the official website, click on link 'ISC Results 2017'.

- For accessing ISC exam results, a candidate may click on link ISC.

- For accessing ISC Examination Result 2017, the student needs to enter his/her correct Unique ID and Captcha as shown on the screen.

- For receiving ISC Results 2017/CISCE Results 2017 through SMS, the candidate needs to enter his/her Unique ID in the following way in the 'New Message' Box :

- Send the message to 09248082883.

- The 12th result 2017 will be displayed in the following format: ENG-80, HIN-85, HCG-95, MAT-95, SCI-90, CTA-100, SUPW-A, PCA.

In any case of doubts the schools can contact the CISC helpdesk at cischelpdesk@orioninc.com or call 022-67226106.

About Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE)

The Council has been so constituted as to secure suitable representation of: Government of India, State Governments/Union Territories in which there are Schools affiliated to the Council, the Inter-State Board for Anglo-Indian Education, the Association of Indian Universities, the Association of Heads of Anglo-Indian Schools, the Indian Public Schools' Conference, the Association of Schools for the ISC Examination and members co-opted by the Executive Committee of the Council.

Zee Media wishes all the ISC students best of luck.