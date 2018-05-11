Expecting bad scores in ISC Class 12 exam? Check what alternative options you have

NEW DELHI: The results of ISC Class 12 examinations conducted by Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) will be declared on May 14, Monday at 3 pm. Once released, the students will be able to check their results on the board's official website at cisce.org. The results will also be made available on examresults.net.

A total of 10,88,891 students appeared for ISC Class 12 exams 2018, out of which 6,28,865 were boys and 4,60,026 were girls. In 2017, the ISC results were announced on May 29. The pass percentage for ISC Class 12th was 96.47 per cent.

The ISC offers 50 subjects to students. In 2017, a total of 37,872 boys and 33,161 girls cleared the Class 12th examination.

Here's are the alternative options you may like to give them a shot:

1. You can start your own business. Business doesn't require degrees but brain.

2. You may also start looking for a job. Surf the internet and look for opportunities. I am sure there are a plenty of them.

3. You can also continue with your study. If you think the results are not upto the mark, you can re-appear in the examination.

4. You may try out photography. It has a wide prospect. Just get a training and you can become a cinematographer, you never know.

5. You can also look for some vocational training and pursue them. For example, you can become a cartoonist.

Class 12th marks are crucial, however, there are many successful people in India who have not passed their 12th board exams. It is not the end of the world. Good luck!

About the Board

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) was founded in the year 1958. The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) was granted permission to conduct the public examination in the year 1973. The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) conducts ISC and ICSE examination annually. Apart from the ISC 12th board examination and ICSE 10th board examination also conducts Certificate of Vocational Education Examination, which was developed in accordance with the guidelines of Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD).