CISCE Results 2018 at cisce.org shortly: Wait to end soon for ICSE Class 10 results 2018, ISC Class 12 results 2018

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) is all set to release the ICSE Class 10 results 2018 and the ISC Class 12 results 2018 in a few minutes from now. Candidates can check their marks on the official website cisce.org. One can also view their scores on to examresults.net or via SMSes.

The official website also put a notice stating: “ICSE results will be published on14/05/2018 03:00 PM IST. ISC results will be published on14/05/2018 03:00 PM IST”

"Council conveys its Best Wishes to all ICSE & ISC candidates," read another notice on the website

A total of 10,88,891 students took ISC Class 12 exams in 2018, out of which 6,28,865 were boys and 4,60,026 were girls. Over 16 lakhs students appeared for Class 10 board exams this time.

Confirming the development, CICSE chief executive and secretary Gerry Arathoon said, "The council will announce the results tomorrow at 3 PM. The results will be made available through CAREERS portal, the website of the council and through SMSes."

How to check the ISC Class 12 results, ICSE Class 10 results online:

- Visit official website cisce.org or examresults.net

- For Class 10th results, click on ICSE Result 2018 and for Class 12th results, click on ISC Result 2018.

- Enter the roll number and registration number in the required space

- Enter the 'Submit' button

-You will now be able to view and download the ICSE Results 2018 and ISC Results 2018. Save the copy of the scorecard for future use reference.

How to check the ISC Class 12 results, ICSE Class 10 results via SMS:

To view ISC results and ICSE results through SMSes, candidates will have to type ICSE or ISC followed by their seven-digit unique ID code and send the message to 09248082883.

ICSE Results 2018

To get ICSE Results 2018 on your Mobile SMS ICSE<Space><Unique Id> to 09248082883.

ISC Results 2018

To get ISC Results 2018 on your Mobile SMS ISC<Space><Unique Id> to 09248082883.

In 2017, class 12th saw a pass percentage of 96.47, while 98.53 per cent students passed class 10th.

In the class 12th examination, the pass percentage of girls was 97.73 per cent while that of the boys stood at 95.39 per cent.

From this year, the CISCE has decided to reduce the pass per cent for class 10, 12 annual board exams. While ICSE students need 33 per cent to qualify, ISC students need 35 per cent to clear the board exams.

Though initially, the council decided to implement it from next year, months later it decided to implement the changes this year onwards.

Earlier, the pass percentages were 35 per cent and 40 per cent for ICSE and ISC students, respectively.

"The objective of this is to bring about a close conformity with other boards in the country," the council had said.

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) was founded in the year 1958. The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) was granted permission to conduct the public examination in the year 1973.The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) conducts ISC and ICSE examination annually. Apart from the ISC 12th board examination and ICSE 10th board examination also conducts Certificate of Vocational Education Examination, which was developed in accordance with the guidelines of Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD).