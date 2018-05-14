CISCE Results 2018 declared at cisce.org: ICSE Class 10 pass percentage 98.5%, ISC Class 12 pass percentage 96.21%

CISCE Results 2018: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) on Monday announced the ICSE Class 10 results 2018 and the ISC Class 12 results 2018 on official website cisce.org. As per latest reports, ICSE Class 10 Pass percentage stood at 98.5 while ISC Class 12 pass percentage was 96.21.

Southern region secured the highest pass percentage in ICSE class 10 with 99.69 per cent followed by western region at 99.6 per cent.

The overall ISC class 12 pass percentage witnessed a slight dip from 96.47 per cent last year to 96.21 per cent in 2018.

Over 10.88 lakh students appeared for ISC Class 12 exams in 2018, out of which 6,28,865 were boys and 4,60,026 were girls. Over 16 lakhs students appeared for Class 10 board exams this time.

How to check the ISC Class 12 results, ICSE Class 10 results online:

Visit official website cisce.org or examresults.net or Click here for ISC / ICSE results

- Enter the Course Code, Candidate UID, Index number and the Captcha.

- Click on the Show Result button to get the results.

- Click on the Print Result button to get the Print.

You will now be able to view and download the ICSE Results 2018 and ISC Results 2018. Save the copy of the scorecard for future use reference.

How to check the ISC Class 12 results, ICSE Class 10 results via SMS:

To view ISC results and ICSE results through SMSes, candidates will have to type ICSE or ISC followed by their seven-digit unique ID code and send the message to 09248082883.

ICSE Results 2018

To get ICSE Results 2018 on your Mobile SMS ICSE<Space><Unique Id> to 09248082883.

ISC Results 2018

To get ISC Results 2018 on your Mobile SMS ISC<Space><Unique Id> to 09248082883.

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) was founded in the year 1958. The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) was granted permission to conduct the public examination in the year 1973.The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) conducts ISC and ICSE examination annually. Apart from the ISC 12th board examination and ICSE 10th board examination also conducts Certificate of Vocational Education Examination, which was developed in accordance with the guidelines of Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD).