CISF arrests man with two fake passports at Delhi airport T3

A person has been arrested from Terminal 3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi with a fake passport. CISF surveillance and intelligence staff on Wednesday arrested the man after he was found roaming suspiciously in the check-in area of the terminal.

His passport was seized and scrutinised, following which the authorities discovered that the photograph affixed on the same was did not match with the person’s face.

The passport found was in the name of Kouadio Bertin, PP No 17AL9582 (Cote D Ivories) and a ticket of flight No ET 689 (STD 1120 hrs) bound for Addis Ababa (Ethiopia). However, during further checking of the luggage, the authorities found another passport with a different name. A Nigerian passport, No A07200890, in the name of Charles Johnson Oka was recovered from the pocket of one of his trousers kept in his registered baggage.

The CISF handed over the man, whose real identity is yet to be confirmed, to immigration officials for further investigation. And later, the Delhi Police took his custody along with the passports recovered.

Legal action is likely to be taken against the man.