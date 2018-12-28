हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jammu and Kashmir

CISF camp attacked on the outskirts of Srinagar

Suspected militants attacked a paramilitary camp on the outskirts of Srinagar on Friday night, but there was no loss of life, police said.

Representational image

The camp that was attacked is located in a power station at Wagoora area of Nowgam in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district. The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel retaliated and there was a brief exchange of fire before the militants fled, the police said.

No loss of life or injury was reported, a police officer said, adding that the area had been cordoned off.

In October, a CISF officer was killed in a sniper attack by militants at the same camp.

