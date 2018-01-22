CISF recovers 20 live cartridges from woman at Delhi metro station

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel on Monday recovered 20 live cartridges from a woman a metro station in the national capital. The cartridges were recovered at Adarsh Nagar metro station during security checking.

The Adarsh Nagar metro station is located on the Yellow Line stretch of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), which runs from Samaypur Badli to Huda city centre in Gurgaon.

More details are awaited.