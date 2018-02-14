CISF Recruitment 2018: Application process to begin from February 19 at cisf.gov.in

NEW DELHI: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has issued a notification for the recruitment of constable/driver and constable/driver-cum-pump-operator-(driver for fire services). The candidates can apply by visiting the CISF's official website www.cisf.gov.

People who are interested can apply by March 19, 2018. All male with Indian citizenship can apply for these posts. The recruitment process will be conducted to fill up 447 posts in CISF.

The applicants should have cleared Class 10. The age limit for applying is 21 years to 27 years.

The submission of applications will begin on February 19 and the last day of submission is March 19.

The application fee for General and OBC candidates is Rs 100 while the fee is nil for SC/ST and Ex-Serviceman.