CISF recruitment 2018: Sports quota job opening for ASI, head constable

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has announced vacancies for sports quota recruitment. According to the CISF Sports Quota Recruitment 2018-19 notification, the force is seeking applications from both male and female sportspersons to fill up 118 vacancies of Assistant Sub Inspector/Exe and Head Constable/GD posts.

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Feb 02, 2018, 11:01 AM IST
Comments
Here are all the details with regard to the CISF job vacancy:

Head Constable/General Duty

Number of vacancies: 87

Age limit: 18 to 23 years

Educational qualification: Bachelor Degree from a recognised university

Pay scale: Level- 4 in the pay matrix Rs 25,500 to 81,100 (Pre revised Band Pay Rs 5200-20200 + Grade Pay Rs 2400) plus usual and admissible allowances to the Central government employees from time to time.

Assistant Sub Inspector/Executive

Number of vacancies: 31

Age limit: 20 to 25 years

Educational qualification: 10+2 (matric with class 12) or equivalent from recognised board/institutions

Pay scale: Level-5 in the pay matrix Rs 29,200 to 92,300 (Pre revised Band Pay Rs 5200-20200+ Grade Pay Rs 2800) plus usual and admissible allowances to the central government employees from time to time.

Vacancies as per sports discipline:

1. Athletics – 20 (10 for Men, 10 for Women)
2. Boxing – 9 (4 for Men, 5 for Women)
3. Basket Ball – 10 (Men only)
4. Football – 10 (Men only)
5. Hockey – 6 (Men only)
6. Judo – 10 (5 for Men, 5 for Women)
7. Shooting – 16 (10 for Men, 6 for Women)
8. Swimming – 8 (Men only)
9. Volley Ball – 10 (Men only)
10. Wrestling – 6 (Men only)
11. Weight Lifting – 10 (5 for Men, 5 for Women)

