Citizenship Amendment Bill

Citizenship Amendment Bill passed in Lok Sabha after Congress, TMC walk out

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill aims to grant Indian citizenship to those Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians who fled religious persecution in Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan and entered India before December 31, 2014.

NEW DELHI: The Citizenship Amendment Bill was on Tuesday passed in the Lok Sabha after the Congress and Trinamool Congress staged a walkout. The bill was tabled earlier in the day by Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. Introducing the bill in Parliament, Singh said that it is important for safeguarding the interests of the people. 

"Assam's burden is the entire nation's burden and all necessary steps will be taken to deal with illegal immigrants. It's not for Assam alone or for the betterment of migrants coming from a particular country. This Bill is also for migrants who have come from the Western borders and have settled down in Rajasthan, Punjab and Delhi," the Home Minister said.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016 aims to amend the Citizenship Act, 1955 to grant Indian citizenship to those Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians who fled religious persecution in Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan and entered India before December 31, 2014.

Rajnath also assured that the government is committed towards NRC and asserted that there will be no discrimination towards anyone. "All the necessary steps will be taken to deal with illegal migrants," he added. He said they have an approval for a high-level committee which will hold discussions with all stakeholders before giving recommendations in six months.

Opposing the Bill, the TMC said that it should be made secular. "Muslims are not included among the six religions mentioned in the bill. Make it secular. Anyone who comes out of religious persecution should be included if they seek asylum in India," TMC leader Saugata Roy said, urging the Speaker to intervene. 

It has been passed at a time when there are protests being held across the north east against the controversial bill. Even the BJP-backed Conrad Sangma government in Meghalaya had said that it will stick to its stand to oppose the controversial Bill.

