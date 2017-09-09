close
Civilian injured in Pakistan shelling on LoC

Pakistan's ceasefire violation on the LoC has come on a day Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh begins his four-day visit to the state.  

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Saturday, September 9, 2017 - 12:54

Jammu: A civilian was injured on Saturday in heavy shelling and firing by the Pakistani Army on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.

The incident occurred near Sagra village of Mankote area. The injured has been shifted to hospital, the police official added.

The firing exchanges started between the Indian and Pakistani Army after the latter resorted to unprovoked, indiscriminate ceasefire violation, Defence Ministry sources said.

The Pakistani Army is using mortars, automatics and small weapons to target Indian military and civilian facilities in the area, the defence sources said. "Indian positions are retaliating strongly and effectively."

Pakistan's ceasefire violation on the LoC has come on a day Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh begins his four-day visit to the state.
 

