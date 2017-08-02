Civilian injured in security forces action dies

Srinagar: A civilian who received pellet injuries near an encounter site in south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Tuesday, died this morning, police said.

Akeel Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Gabarpora area of the district, was injured in the abdomen during security forces action on protesters at Hakripora yesterday, a police official said.

He said Bhat was referred to SKIMS hospital here where he succumbed to his injuries this morning. Bhat was second civilian after Firdous Ahmad was killed in the crossfire between militants and security forces yesterday.

Two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants, including the outfit's commander Abu Dujana, were killed in the encounter with the security forces.