close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Civilian injured in Srinagar petrol bomb explosion succumbs

Imtiyaz Ahmad Mir, resident of Hawal area in Srinagar succumbed in the hospital on Sunday.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Sunday, August 13, 2017 - 08:24

Srinagar: A civilian injured in a petrol bomb explosion in Srinagar on late Saturday has succumbed to his injuries, police said on Sunday.

Police said Imtiyaz Ahmad Mir, resident of Hawal area in Srinagar was critically injured in a petrol bomb explosion that was hurled by unknown persons on a police party in Dalgate locality of the city late Saturday.

Mir succumbed in the hospital on Sunday.

TAGS

SrinagarPetrolBombinjuredExplosionCivilian

From Zee News

Venezuela rejects US President Donald Trump&#039;s threats of violence
World

Venezuela rejects US President Donald Trump's threats...

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta&#039;s re-election claims 24 lives: Human rights
World

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta's re-election claims 2...

Mandi landslide: Death toll rises to five, rescue operations underway
India

Mandi landslide: Death toll rises to five, rescue operation...

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee&#039;s Kolkata-bound flight delayed following technical snag
India

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's Kolkata-bound flight...

Patriotism is in our DNA: Congress over MP Madarsa Board
India

Patriotism is in our DNA: Congress over MP Madarsa Board

Flood threat looms over Bihar after incessant rains create havoc in Nepal
India

Flood threat looms over Bihar after incessant rains create...

3 Dead, 20 injured after supremacist march in Virginia
World

3 Dead, 20 injured after supremacist march in Virginia

Usain Bolt fails to strike in his final race, goes down with cramp in 4×100m relay
Sports

Usain Bolt fails to strike in his final race, goes down wit...

Latin America slams Trump&#039;s Venezuela &#039;military options&#039; threat
World

Latin America slams Trump's Venezuela 'military o...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

British Raj: The good, the bad and the ugly

A saga of botched opportunities

The untold suffering of cross-border prisoners

A Hoshiarpur library that survived the partition

Classic dilemma: Is today’s art music trapped in a bubble?