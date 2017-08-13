Civilian injured in Srinagar petrol bomb explosion succumbs

Srinagar: A civilian injured in a petrol bomb explosion in Srinagar on late Saturday has succumbed to his injuries, police said on Sunday.

Police said Imtiyaz Ahmad Mir, resident of Hawal area in Srinagar was critically injured in a petrol bomb explosion that was hurled by unknown persons on a police party in Dalgate locality of the city late Saturday.

Mir succumbed in the hospital on Sunday.