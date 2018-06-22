हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jammu and Kashmir

Civilians, policeman injured in Anantnag encounter

He said the search operation turned into a gunfight after terrorist fired upon the forces, who retaliated.  

Civilians, policeman injured in Anantnag encounter
Representational image

SRINAGAR: Several civilians and a policeman were injured as an encounter broke out between terrorist and security forces in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir this morning, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Srigufwara area of the district in south Kashmir after receiving specific intelligence input about the presence of terrorist in the area, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into a gunfight after terrorist fired upon the forces, who retaliated.

The gunfight was going on when last reports came in, the official said.

He said clashes broke out near the encounter site as a group of youth started pelting stones on the forces who are engaged in the operation.

Security forces used force on protestors and several civilians and a policeman have suffered injuries, the official said.

Tags:
Jammu and KashmirSrinagarAnantnag encounter

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close