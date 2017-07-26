close
CJI Khehar recommends Justice Dipak Misra as his successor

Chief Justice of India JS Khehar has named Justice Dipak Misra as his successor.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Wednesday, July 26, 2017 - 00:21

New Delhi: Setting the ball rolling for the appointment of the next Chief Justice of India, current incumbent JS Khehar has named Justice Dipak Misra as his successor, a senior functionary aware of the development said on Tuesday night.

According to laid down procedure, the law minster writes to the CJI seeking his recommendation on who should succeed him.

Now, the the CJI has replied, recommending the name of Misra.

Justice Khehar retires on August 27.

The memorandum of procedure, a document which guides appointment, transfer and elevation of judges of the Supreme Court and the 24 high courts, states that appointment to the office of the Chief Justice of India should be of the seniormost judge of the Supreme Court considered fit to hold the office.

Justice Mishra (63) is the senior-most judge of the Supreme Court after Justice Khehar.

Justice Misra will retire on October 2, 2018. 

TAGS

Justice Dipak MisraChief justice of IndiaJS Khehar

