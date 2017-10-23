Class 10 girl jumps from school building in Kerala, dies

A class 10 girl student of a private school in Kerala has died two days after she jumped from the third floor of the institution. The family of the girl had alleged that she was harassed by teachers before she attempted suicide.

The police had booked two teachers of the school, Trinity Lyceum, located in Thanagassery area of Kollam city. The teachers were booked under section 305 of the Indian Penal Code for abetment of suicide of a child.

According to The News Minute, the 15-year-old girl’s uncle had alleged that the teachers did not even allow her to have lunch. He said that the student was also told that she would not be allowed to take the board examination.

She had reportedly objected to a punishment given to her sister, who studies in class 8 in same school, for talking in classroom.

The incident had occurred around 1.30 pm on Friday. The police had failed to record the statement of the girl but had recorded that of her father.