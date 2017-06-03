Class 10th (X) CBSE Board Result 2017 declared on cbseresults.nic.in & cbse.nic.in; check your grades here

New Delhi: Check cbseresults.nic.in/cbse.nic.in/results.nic.in to access CBSE 10th Result 2017, CBSE class 10th board results.

The Central Board of Secondary Education declared the CBSE Class 10 Results 2017 today.

The CBSE has tied up with Microsoft's Bing (Bing.com) to release the CBSE Result 2017.

CBSE Result 2017, 10th Result through IVR system

Students can dial on the following numbers to get CBSE X Board Result,CBSE Board Exam Result 2017. The numbers are: 011-24357276, 011-28127030 (MTNL), 54321223 (Tata Teleservices), 54321202 (Airtel). (The charges will 30 paise per minute per roll number)

CBSE Board Result 2017 via SMS service:

One can send an SMS through a registered number in the format ‘cbse 12 [rollno]’

Telephone numbers are: 52001 (MTNL), 57766 (BSNL), 5800002 (Aircel), 55456068 (Idea), 54321, 51234 & 5333300 (Tata Teleservices), 54321202 (Airtel), and 9212357123 (National Informatics Centre)

How to check CBSE Class 10th Examination Results 2017 online:

- Log on to any of the above-mentioned official websites

- Click on `Class X 2017 Results` link

- Enter your Roll Number, School No, other details

- Click on 'Submit'

- Check CBSE Board Result 2017

- Take a print out for future reference

How to check CBSE Class X Result 2017 on Bing:

- Open bing.com

- Enter roll number, school code, fill the captcha code

- Enter ‘submit’ and result will be displayed on your screen.