Class 11 student commits suicide after brother scolds her for Facebook addiction

New Delhi: In yet another shocking incident, a class 11 student in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling fan after elder brother scolded her for spending excessive time on Facebook.

According to the family members, the girl strangulated herself with a cloth from the ceiling fan in her bedroom on Friday night.

"Since the time she got a mobile, she had been totally absorbed with it. She even had no appetite for food and had lost interest in studies. She also didn't want to go to school," the girl's mother said.

"Her brother used to scold her. He had rebuked her on Friday morning also," she said.

The girl was all alone in the house on Friday evening as all other family members went to visit an ailing relative in hospital.

"When we came back around 8 p.m., we found her hanging from the ceiling fan," said a family member.

"I can't understand how she could take the extreme step for a trivial reason," said the victim's elder sister.

The family members said days before her death, the girl had changed her WhatsApp status to "I am dead."

They said she had even posted on Facebook about losing all interest in life.

Meanwhile, police said that they are investigating the matter and looking at all angles.