Class 2 student allegedly molested by teacher for over a year in West Bengal, parents protest

KOLKATA: A class 2 student was allegedly molested by a dance teacher for over a year at a school in Kolkata. The teacher Soumen, had allegedly warned the student against speaking about the incident at home.

The case came to light when the child stopped coming to school since Wednesday. The teacher had apparently threatened her that he will 'bury her' in the ground if she tells anyone about him.

The parents of the student along with others have been protesting against the incident outside school since Friday morning. There is heavy police deployment around the school.

Parents have been alleging that there are no security arrangements in school. They also claimed that there were no CCTV cameras installed in the campus. The parents have alleged that the school authorities have been trying to save the accused.

West Bengal: Parents staged protest in front of Carmel Primary School after a teacher allegedly molested a student of Class 2, accused teacher detained by police. pic.twitter.com/9gSxJ0bhwN — ANI (@ANI) February 9, 2018

A case has been registered against the teacher and police have taken him into custody. The crowd gathered outside the school reportedly started beating the teacher when he was being taken out of the campus.

The incident comes to light months after a four-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted in a school in Kolkata in November 2018. After the case, there had been several demands to increase security in schools.

Under pressure, the school where the incident took place had to assure that it will have no male teacher in both junior and senior sections and will install CCTV in school buses.