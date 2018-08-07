Class 4 student of reputed Delhi school allegedly sexually abused by seniors in bus for three days

New Delhi: A student of class 4 of a reputed school was allegedly sexually abused by three seniors for three days in the school bus.

The incident came to light when the girl complained about her seniors misbehaving with her inside the school bus to her parents. It is being reported that the girl had already complained to the teacher in charge of the bus but that it was apparently not given much importance.

When the girl decided to complain to her parents, they immediately brought the matter to the attention of school authorities. They say that they did not get a strong response or a promise of action. According to them, their daughter was sexually abused and even hit by three of her senior students. They say that she has been traumatised by the events and that they have approached Delhi Police.

Incidents of sexual abuse and molestation have been highlighted even in the past with parents being urged to explain the concept of 'good touch, bad touch.' Psychologists and NGOs working with children have often said that such incidents are often not reported due to fear of possible social stigma. However, such incidents can take a massive toll, especially on impressionable minds of minors.