CLAT 2018 Admit Cards delayed, expected on April 26 at clat.ac.in

New Delhi: The admit cards for Common Law Entrance Test or CLAT is expected to be released on April 26, 2018 on it's official website clat.ac.in. Earlier, the admit cards or hall tickets were supposed to be released on April 20, 2018, but were later delayed due to technical issues. Interested candidates need to visit the website on Thursday to download the admit card. CLAT 2018 exam will be held on May 13, 2018.

CLAT, a national-level law entrance exam, is conducted on a rotational basis by National Law Universities (NLUs) in India. CLAT 2018 is being conducted by The National University of Advanced Legal Studies (NUALS). CLAT scores are used for admission to BA LLB (Hons), BSc LLB (Hons), BBA LLB (Hons), BSW LLB (Hons), BCom LLB (Hons) and LLM programmes on offer at the NLUs.

Here's how to download CLAT 2018 admit card

1. Log on to official website clat.ac.in

2. Click on info tab

3. Now enter admit card, username and password.

4. Admit cards will now displayed on the screen

Candidates are advised to save printouts of the same for future use