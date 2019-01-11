CLAT 2019 new website launched clatconsortiumofnlu.ac.in; online applications postponsed to January 13

CLAT 2019: Online application forms for Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2019 has been postponed by two days to January 13. It was initially supposed to be available from January 11 on official website. Candidates can apply on the new official website clatconsortiumofnlu.ac.in.

The last day to apply is March 31, 2019. The application fees is Rs. 4000 for general category students and Rs. 3500 for SC/ST and BPL candidates.

The CLAT 2019 examination will be held on Sunday, May 12, 2019, from 3 pm to 5 pm in offline or pen-paper mode.

“The candidates are first required to register themselves at the CLAT-2019 website by using personal mobile number and e-mail Id. Upon registration, an OTP will be sent to the given mobile number for validation. Once your mobile number is validated, you can login using your mobile number and the password you provided at the time of registration,” said a notice on the official website.

Candidates need to fill their preference order for all 21 NLUs at the time of online application itself.

CLAT UG 2019 paper will test candidates' English (40 marks), General Knowledge and Current Affairs (50 marks), Mathematics (20 marks), Legal Aptitude (50 marks), and Logical Reasoning (40 marks). There will be negative marking of 0.25 marks for every incorrect answer.