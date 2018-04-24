Clear stand on permanent commission to women SSC officers, SC tells Centre

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Central government to clear its stand on the issue of giving permanent commission to women serving as short service commission (SSC) officers in defence services.

A bench of Justice NV Ramana and Justice SA Nazeer sought an affidavit from the Defence Ministry with a clear policy in this regard.

During the hearing, Additional Solicitor General Maninder Singh, appearing for the Ministry, sought two weeks to file the affidavit, saying a meeting of the Army, the Navy and the Air Force was held and it was decided to extend the benefit of permanent commission to some cadres, ASG said.

The court was hearing an appeal of the Central goverment seeking stay on the Delhi High Court`s March 12, 2010 judgment, directing the Navy to grant permanent commission to all its women SSC officers and rejecting the government`s contention that permanent commission could be allowed only prospectively.