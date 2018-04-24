हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Clear stand on permanent commission to women SSC officers, SC tells Centre

The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Central government to clear its stand on the issue of giving permanent commission to women serving as SSC officers in defence services.

Clear stand on permanent commission to women SSC officers, SC tells Centre
Representational image

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Central government to clear its stand on the issue of giving permanent commission to women serving as short service commission (SSC) officers in defence services.

A bench of Justice NV Ramana and Justice SA Nazeer sought an affidavit from the Defence Ministry with a clear policy in this regard.

During the hearing, Additional Solicitor General Maninder Singh, appearing for the Ministry, sought two weeks to file the affidavit, saying a meeting of the Army, the Navy and the Air Force was held and it was decided to extend the benefit of permanent commission to some cadres, ASG said.

The court was hearing an appeal of the Central goverment seeking stay on the Delhi High Court`s March 12, 2010 judgment, directing the Navy to grant permanent commission to all its women SSC officers and rejecting the government`s contention that permanent commission could be allowed only prospectively.

Tags:
Permanent commission to womenSSC officersSupreme CourtShort Service CommissionDefence ServicesNDA govt
Next
Story

Sushma Swaraj, Nirmala Sitharaman to attend SCO meet on Tuesday; trade, terrorism likely to be on agenda

Must Watch