close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Climate change, terrorism biggest threats to humanity: PM Modi at Elysee Palace in Paris

PM Modi appreciated the positivity shown by the president towards the International Solar Alliance and said, “India and France enjoy deep-rooted ties”. 

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, June 3, 2017 - 18:53
Climate change, terrorism biggest threats to humanity: PM Modi at Elysee Palace in Paris

Paris: In a joint presser with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace here on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that terrorism and climate change are the two biggest threats to humanity and countries must take on the challenge head on.

Lauding France's efforts to fight climate change, the prime minister said “France committed to fighting climate change and will continue, not only within the framework of Paris accord, but also in actions we are implementing.”

He appreciated the positivity shown by the president towards the International Solar Alliance and said, “India and France enjoy deep-rooted ties”.

“Our nations have been working together for a very long time, bilaterally and multilaterally,” the PM said.

He said terrorism is another biggest challenge facing the world today.

French President Macron said, he will work with India on defence cooperation, maritime security and intelligence sharing.

He said, “France fully supports India's fight against terrorism.

“Many Indian soldiers who died for our country, for it's freedom, it's very much evidence of strong bonds between our countries,” the French president said.

The Indian prime minister is currently on a four-nation tour.

TAGS

PM Modi at Elysee PalacePrime Minister Narendra ModiNarendra ModiFrench President Emmanuel MacronEmmanuel MacronClimate changeTerrorismPM ModiElysee Palace

From Zee News

Celebrities and their Instagram diaries

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

MS Dhoni's seven IPL finals: Here's how Ranchi-bor...

IAF officer killed in Sukhoi jet crash cremated with full military honours
Kerala

IAF officer killed in Sukhoi jet crash cremated with full m...

Malaysia offers up to USD 1,000 for best 'gay preventi...
World

Malaysia offers up to USD 1,000 for best 'gay preventi...

NIA recovers LeT letterheads in Srinagar, Delhi raids; files case against Hafiz Saeed for waging war against India
DelhiJammu and Kashmir

NIA recovers LeT letterheads in Srinagar, Delhi raids; file...

Kabul bombing: Multiple explosions rock funeral ceremony of protester &#039;killed by police&#039;, 19 dead
WorldAsia

Kabul bombing: Multiple explosions rock funeral ceremony of...

Jim Mattis reassures allies as US turns to China on North Korea
World

Jim Mattis reassures allies as US turns to China on North K...

Homemade bomb kills two Algeria soldiers, wounds four: Secu...
World

Homemade bomb kills two Algeria soldiers, wounds four: Secu...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video