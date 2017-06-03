Climate change, terrorism biggest threats to humanity: PM Modi at Elysee Palace in Paris

Paris: In a joint presser with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace here on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that terrorism and climate change are the two biggest threats to humanity and countries must take on the challenge head on.

Lauding France's efforts to fight climate change, the prime minister said “France committed to fighting climate change and will continue, not only within the framework of Paris accord, but also in actions we are implementing.”

He appreciated the positivity shown by the president towards the International Solar Alliance and said, “India and France enjoy deep-rooted ties”.

“Our nations have been working together for a very long time, bilaterally and multilaterally,” the PM said.

He said terrorism is another biggest challenge facing the world today.

French President Macron said, he will work with India on defence cooperation, maritime security and intelligence sharing.

He said, “France fully supports India's fight against terrorism.

“Many Indian soldiers who died for our country, for it's freedom, it's very much evidence of strong bonds between our countries,” the French president said.

The Indian prime minister is currently on a four-nation tour.