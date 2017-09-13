close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Close shave for 95 Jet Konnect passengers in Assam

The stuck aircraft was later pulled out from the ground with the help of an Indian Air Force crane and other machinery.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Wednesday, September 13, 2017 - 00:49
Close shave for 95 Jet Konnect passengers in Assam
Pic Courtesy: ANI

Jorhat: Ninety-five passengers and crew of a Jorhat-Guwahati-Kolkata flight had a miraculous escape when the aircraft skidded off the runway at Rowriah airport here this afternoon.

"All the passengers and crew of the Jet Konnect flight number 7048 are safe and were brought down from the aircraft unhurt," said Pravakar Mishra, station director of Airport Authority of India (AAI) based at Rowriah Airport.

The Jet Konnect flight after landing at the airport at 1.45 pm was taking the first right turn on the runway to the parking bay when it skidded off it after one of its rear wheels got stuck to the ground, he said.

As the wheel got stuck to the ground, the front part of the plane tipped downward. There was panic among those onboard, but the situation was saved as the engine had been switched off and the aircraft was running at limited speed. It was about 1,500 meters away from the airport lounge, the airport authority said.

The stuck aircraft was later pulled out from the ground with the help of an Indian Air Force crane and other machinery.

The flight was canceled for technical investigation and the passengers were accommodated in local hotels, the airport authority officials added.

TAGS

JorhatJorhat-Guwahati-Kolkata flightJet Konnect flightPravakar MishraRowriah airport

From Zee News

India slams Pakistan at UN, says it continues to provide sanctuary to UN-designated terrorists
India

India slams Pakistan at UN, says it continues to provide sa...

New Hampshire’s biggest hospital under lockdown after reports of active shooter
World

New Hampshire’s biggest hospital under lockdown after repor...

North Korea sanctions nothing compared to what will have to happen: Donald Trump
World

North Korea sanctions nothing compared to what will have to...

Apple unveils iPhone 8, 8 Plus, X with face ID, wireless charging facility
Gadgets

Apple unveils iPhone 8, 8 Plus, X with face ID, wireless ch...

Patidars protest against BJP Yuva Morcha event, torch buses in Surat; Hardik Patel threatens agitation
Gujarat

Patidars protest against BJP Yuva Morcha event, torch buses...

RSS does not support trolling: Mohan Bhagwat
India

RSS does not support trolling: Mohan Bhagwat

School children in Satna district to say &#039;jai hind&#039; instead of &#039;yes sir&#039;
Madhya Pradesh

School children in Satna district to say 'jai hind...

Amit Shah hits out at Rahul Gandhi, says &#039;no one listens to him in India&#039;
India

Amit Shah hits out at Rahul Gandhi, says 'no one liste...

Gujarat set to roll out red carpet for Japanese PM Shinzo Abe — Here&#039;s the schedule
Gujarat

Gujarat set to roll out red carpet for Japanese PM Shinzo A...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

The bullet train is a far reaching and momentous project for India

DNA Edit: Give Armed Forces Their Due

Vivekananda’s vision transcends narrow political binaries

DNA Edit: AIMPLB applies caution in triple talaq case

Sorry Mr. CEO, Ryan International is no victim and you have blood on your hands