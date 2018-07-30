हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Delhi

Closed over rising Yamuna level, old bridge restored for rail traffic

New Delhi: The old Yamuna bridge, which was temporarily closed for rail traffic on Monday morning, has now been restored. The old Yamuna bridge or Loha Pul was closed as the water level in Yamuna river breached the danger mark.

"Rail traffic on old Yamuna bridge has been restored as the water level of Yamuna is safe enough for the passing of trains. Railways engineers are continuously monitoring the site and bridge health: CPRO Northern Railway," said Nitin Chowdhary, CPRO Northern Railway.

The national capital has been on high alert following a flood-like situation due to constant rainfall for the last couple of days. 

Owing to closure of Yamuna bridge, as many as 27 passenger trains have been cancelled and seven trains have been diverted. Also, 14 express trains were diverted and three have been short terminated, among a few others, NR spokesperson Nitin Chowdhury said.

On Sunday evening, the order for closing the bridge was issued by the Delhi Police at 8.25 p.m. after the water level reached 205.52 metres.

Meanwhile, evacuation of hundreds of people living in the Yamuna catchment area is going on. Taking stock of the evacuation work in the affected areas, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia appealed to the people to move to safer areas. 

The water level had reached 205.30 metres at 7 pm on Sunday, prompting authorities to rescue people from the low-lying areas.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had on Saturday held an emergency meeting with the Chief Secretary and the Flood Control Department on the possibility of flood in the city due to the release of 5 lakh cusecs water from Haryana's Hathnikund barrage.

Kejriwal had, in the meeting, directed respective authorities to ensure the supply of power, food and drinking water. Medical emergency teams will also be on duty for the people who are being evacuated, he had said.

The Yamuna passes through Yamunanagar, Karnal and Panipat districts in Haryana before entering Delhi.

