close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Cloudburst kills five in Uttarakhand

The torrential downpour also lead to leaking of current in the Refugee Colony leading to short-circuit at some places.  

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Friday, August 4, 2017 - 13:53

Dehradun: Five persons were killed on Friday when a cloudburst triggered heavy rains in Uttarakhand`s Kotdwar, officials said.

Water from an overflowing rain-fed Paniala Gadar entered many houses and washed away some people in the area.

National Disaster Response Force teams have been rushed to the area to evacuate those still trapped in the gushing waters and the houses.

The deceased have been identified as Lakshya Arora, Jyoti Arora, Shanti Devi and Ajit Kumar. One body is yet to be identified.

The torrential downpour also lead to leaking of current in the Refugee Colony leading to short-circuit at some places.

Meanwhile, a cooking gas cylinder blast injured three people — Harendra Bhatia (48), Rahul (19), Renu (42). They have all been admitted to a medical facility in Kotdwar.

Other parts of Uttarakhand like Dehradun and Rishikesh are also witnessing rains, with the Regional Met Office warning of very heavy rains on Saturday.

TAGS

UttarakhandCloudburstRainNational Disaster Response Forcekill

From Zee News

Indian Army has &quot;domination and impact&quot; along the border with Pakistan: Arun Jaitley
India

Indian Army has "domination and impact" along the...

NIA custody of 4 Kashmiri separatists, including son-in-law of Geelani, extended
Jammu and KashmirIndia

NIA custody of 4 Kashmiri separatists, including son-in-law...

Gionee A1 Lite coming to India on August 10
Mobiles

Gionee A1 Lite coming to India on August 10

Pakistan Prime Minister Abbasi&#039;s new cabinet takes oath of office
World

Pakistan Prime Minister Abbasi's new cabinet takes oat...

WorldAsia

Afghan official says bomber who hit NATO wore woman's...

WorldAsia

South Korea spy agency admits attempting to rig election

Opposition to move two privilege motions against Sushma Swaraj in Rajya Sabha today
India

Opposition to move two privilege motions against Sushma Swa...

Coolpad launches Note 5 Lite C at Rs 7,777
Mobiles

Coolpad launches Note 5 Lite C at Rs 7,777

Uttar PradeshIndia

Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik asks CM Yogi Adityanath to...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

DNA Money Edit: Rate cut no respite for banks worried about credit growth

How to stop covert conversions

DNA Edit: The Shivakumar Saga

RBI rate cut is a shot in the arm for the economy

DNA Edit: Medieval institute