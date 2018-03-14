CM Manohar Parrikar responding well to treatment in US: Goa information department

PANAJI: Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, who went to the US for treatment, is responding well, said the state information and publicity department on Wednesday. Reports of the Chief Minister returning to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital are false and baseless, the agency added.

Last week, Parrikar's personal secretary Rupesh Kumawat told mediapersons that Parrikar was flying to America as there was not much improvement in his health condition.

The announcement of the former defence minister travelling to the US for treatment was made on official Twitter handle of the Goa Chief Minister's office. "As advised by Doctors at Lilavati Hospital, Mumbai, Hon’ble Chief Minister @manoharparrikar will be leaving tonight to USA for further treatment," read the tweet posted by CMO Goa.

Parrikar, 62, was admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai on February 15 and discharged on February 22. On the same day he returned to Goa and presented the Budget in the assembly, but the session was truncated to only four days owing to his illness.

He was later admitted to the Goa Medical College and Hospital after he suffered from dehydration.

Before leaving for Mumbai on Monday, Parrikar had held a series of meetings, including one with senior state ministers.

A three-member Cabinet Advisory Committee of Sudin Dhavalikar (MGP), Francis D'Souza (BJP) and Vijai Sardesai (Goa Forward Party) was also formed to advise the administration in his absence.

In a video message, Parrikar had appealed to people to continue praying for his health. "I am thankful for all. In the last 15 days, you have been praying for me and you have blessed me because of which I got well and to get fully cured I may go abroad," he had said.

"The way you have prayed for me and blessed me, I hope to get the same thing during my treatment there. I expect that you all will allow me a leave for some days from the state for the treatment," the CM had said.