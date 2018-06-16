हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bihar

CM Nitish Kumar extends Eid greetings to people

After reaching Gandhi Maidan, Kumar met Imam Idain Hazrat Maulana Mahsud Ahmad Qadri Nadwi and greeted him.

Nitish Kumar

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar joined devotees in offering prayer at Gandhi Maidan on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr and prayed for peace and prosperity of the state.

Kumar embraced, hugged and shook hands with the devotees and extended Eid greetings to them, an official release said.

"People observe Roza in the holy month of Ramzan. I extend greetings to all Namazis including Muslim brothers and sisters on Eid. Eid symbolizes brotherhood, love, peace and communal harmony. We all should strive hard to take the society, state and the nation forward," Kumar told reporters.

At a prayer at the Gandhi Maidan here, Mahmud Alam, former Indian Committee sadar, honored the chief minister by offering him a skull cap and a safa, the release said.

Later, he had sewai (vermicelli) with the children.

Kumar visited Khanqah Mujibia at Phulwarisharif and took blessings of Hazrat Sayed Shah Ayatullah Qadri for peace and prosperity of Bihar.

Talking to reporters on the occasion, Kumar said, "I come here every year and extend my greetings to the people on Eid. I feel very happy after coming  at Khanqah Mujibia.

We all pray for peace, amity, brotherhood and communal harmony in society."

