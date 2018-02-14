हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
CMAT results 2018 to be declared on February 15 after 5 pm

Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2018 results is all set to be declared on February 15, 2018. Candidates can expect the results on the official website www.aicte-cmat.in after 5 pm. 

Updated: Feb 14, 2018, 14:25 PM IST
Previously, it was supposed to be released on February 14, 2018. 

To view the CMAT 2018 results, candidates can download the CMAT scorecard.

The scorecard usually consists of the following:

  • Sectional score
  • General score
  • Sectional percentile
  • General percentile 

It will also tell the candidates about their rank in the overall CMAT list. 

CMAT, a national-level computer-based management entrance test, is conducted by All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE). CMAT scores are used for admission to several top B-Schools and MBA colleges.

This year, CMAT was a three hour online multiple-choice type test conducted in a single session. The test consisted segments on Quantitative Technique, Logical Reasoning, Language Comprehension and General Awareness. 

CMAT 2018 was held on January 20, 2018 and between 9:30 am and 12:30 am.

“This test facilitates Institutions to select suitable graduate candidates for admission in all Management programs. The CMAT score is accepted by all AICTE-Approved Institutions/University Departments/Constituent Colleges/Affiliated Colleges,” said a statement on the official website.  

Trending