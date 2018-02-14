CMAT results 2018 to be declared on February 15 after 5 pm

NEW DELHI: Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2018 results is all set to be declared on February 15, 2018. Candidates can expect the results on the official website www.aicte-cmat.in after 5 pm.

Previously, it was supposed to be released on February 14, 2018.

To view the CMAT 2018 results, candidates can download the CMAT scorecard.

The scorecard usually consists of the following:

Sectional score

General score

Sectional percentile

General percentile

It will also tell the candidates about their rank in the overall CMAT list.

CMAT, a national-level computer-based management entrance test, is conducted by All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE). CMAT scores are used for admission to several top B-Schools and MBA colleges.

This year, CMAT was a three hour online multiple-choice type test conducted in a single session. The test consisted segments on Quantitative Technique, Logical Reasoning, Language Comprehension and General Awareness.

CMAT 2018 was held on January 20, 2018 and between 9:30 am and 12:30 am.

“This test facilitates Institutions to select suitable graduate candidates for admission in all Management programs. The CMAT score is accepted by all AICTE-Approved Institutions/University Departments/Constituent Colleges/Affiliated Colleges,” said a statement on the official website.