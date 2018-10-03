हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mayawati

Coalition not in Congress's DNA: BJP attacks grand old party over Mayawati's snub

BJP general secretary Ram Madhav also took a dig at the opposition over its unity efforts.

Coalition not in Congress&#039;s DNA: BJP attacks grand old party over Mayawati&#039;s snub

New Delhi: Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Wednesday lashed out at the Congress party after BSP supremo Mayawati ruled out Congress-BSP alliance for Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections. He said that coalition was never in the DNA of the grand old party and that the party only gives importance to the Gandhi family.

"With whom the Congress allies is entirely their business, but in light of concerns and pain of Mayawati, I can only say that coalition is not a part of the Congress DNA. They only give importance to the family," Prasad said.

The BSP chief, earlier in the day, said that her party will contest assembly elections in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh either on its own or in alliance with regional parties but not with the Congress.

She accused the Congress of trying to "finish" the BSP, saying the grand old party was more interested in destroying her party than dislodging the BJP.

BJP general secretary Ram Madhav also took a dig at the opposition over its unity efforts.

"Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) in 'progress'. First AAP and now BSP calling the bluff. Mayawati says Congress arrogant, a new revelation for her, and declares no alliance in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan too. Chhattisgarh already dumped," he tweeted.

Mayawati's announcement came barely months ahead of the State Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. Assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan have been scheduled later this year, however, the dates are yet to be declared.

Tags:
MayawatiRS PrasadBSPCongress

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close