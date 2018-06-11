Coca Cola founder used to sell Shikanji, McDonald’s founder ran a dhaba: Rahul Gandhi

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Congress president Rahul Gandhi has said that the person who found international aerated drink brand Coca Cola used to sell ‘Shikanji’ in America while the founder of McDonald’s used to run a ‘dhaba’ in the country. The remarks were made by the Gandhi scion while addressing the National OBC convention of the Congress party at Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi.

A video of Rahul Gandhi’s speech was shared on microblogging site Twitter by news agency ANI.

Addressing the gathering, the Congress chief also targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of always giving preference to big industrialists and ignoring farmers and those running small businesses.

Targeting the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party during his speech, the Congress president said, “BJP's strategy is clear. Just 15-20 rich capitalists will give thousands of crores to Prime Minister Modi and all benefits will go to just those 15-20 rich people.”

In a scathing attack on the ruling party, Rahul Gandhi said that “today, our nation has become a slave of two to three BJP leaders and the RSS”.

"Everyone including MPs is afraid to speak. Most of them are not allowed to speak. And those of us who do speak, the BJP does not listen to. Only RSS is given a hearing," said the Gandhi scion.

People who really work are confined to the back room, but the profit of their labour is enjoyed by someone else, he further said.

