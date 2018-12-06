हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Cold day in Delhi as minimum temperature settles at 9.8 degrees Celsius

It was a cold day in the national capital with the minimum temperature settling at 9.8 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal.

Representational image

NEW DELHI: It was a cold day in the national capital with the minimum temperature settling at 9.8 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal.

A MeT Department official has forecast mainly clear skies with the possibility of shallow fog in the morning on Friday.

"On Thursday, the maximum temperature was recorded at 25.1 degrees Celsius while the minimum settled at 9.8 degrees Celsius, both a notch above normal," the official said.

The humidity oscillated between 97 and 45 per cent.

"On Friday, the maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover at 26 and 8 degrees Celsius, respectively," the weatherman said.

The city recorded season's coldest day with minimum temperature settling at 8.4 degrees Celsius while the maximum was recorded at 26 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.

