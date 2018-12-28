हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Delhi

Cold morning in Delhi, minimum temperature dips to 5 degree Celsius

The minimum temperature on Saturday might dip to three degrees Celsius.

File photo

New Delhi: Delhiites woke up to a cold Friday morning as the minimum temperature was recorded at five degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average. Humidity was recorded at 91 percent. The weatherman has forecast clear skies through the day with the possibility of haze or smoke, and the maximum temperature is likely to settle at 21 degrees Celsius.

According to a MeT department official, the minimum temperature on Saturday might dip to three degrees Celsius. On Thursday, the minimum temperature was recorded at 3.4 degrees Celsius, making it the coldest December day in the national capital since 2014. The maximum temperature was recorded at 21.3 degrees Celsius.

