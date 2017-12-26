Cold wave conditions continue to grip North India, mercury below freezing point in Kashmir Valley

New Delhi: A thick blanket of haze enveloped the national capital on Tuesday with the minimum temperature settling at 7.1 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature was recorded at 23.7 degrees Celsius, three notches above the normal, a Met department official said.

The Palam weather station recorded a low of 8 degrees Celsius, Lodhi Road 7.3 degrees Celsius, Ridge 7.6 degrees Celsius and Ayanagar 9 degrees Celsius, he said, as per PTI.

Meanwhile, the Met office has predicted overcast skies along with dense fog on Wednesday. "The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover at 23 and 7 degrees Celsius, respectively," the weatherman said.

On the other hand, cold wave conditions continued to grip the northern belt on Tuesday with the mercury settling several degrees below freezing point in Kashmir Valley, and places like Keylong in Himachal Pradesh recording a minimum of minus 8.6 degrees Celsius.

Kargil was the coldest place in Jammu and Kashmir as the temperature dipped to minus 15.4 degrees Celsius, a plunge of 8.3 degrees from previous night, MeT department said.

Srinagar city recorded its coldest night at minus 4.2 degrees Celsius, but residents witnessed some respite last night as the mercury rose to minus 2.6 degrees Celsius, the official said.

Kashmir is currently under the grip of Chillai-Kalan, a 40-day harshest period of winter when chances of snowfall are most frequent and the temperature drops considerably.

Adampur in Punjab continued to reel under intense cold with a minimum temperature of 3.7 degrees Celsius. Cold weather conditions also prevailed in Amritsar, where the minimum temperature settled at 5.4 degrees Celsius, a MeT official said.

Pathankot recorded a low of 7 degrees Celsius, while Patiala and Chandigarh recorded 8.5 degrees and 7 degrees Celsius, respectively.

In Haryana, Hisar was the coldest place recording a low of 6.1 degrees, while Karnal recorded a minimum of 6.5 degrees Celsius.

Biting cold conditions also persisted in most parts of Himachal Pradesh as high altitude tribal areas witnessed the mercury settling between minus 12 and minus 18 degrees Celsius,.

Dense fog covered many places in Uttar Pradesh with Muzaffarnagar recording the minimum temperature at 3.4 degrees Celsius.

(With PTI inputs)