Cold wave grips north India; Shimla, Vaishno Devi receive snowfall

New Delhi: While parts of north India have been reeling under an intense cold wave, high-altitude areas of Jammu region are experiencing snowfall.

The holy shrine of Vaishno Devi has on Tuesday been experiencing snowfall since morning.

Jammu and Kashmir: Visuals of fresh snowfall from Vaishno Devi pic.twitter.com/dabEocyJ0N — ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2018

Cold waves have also been sweeping the high-altitude areas of the Himachal Pradesh with Shimla experiencing snowfall.

Earlier this month, Leh in Ladakh region of Jammu and Kashmir recorded a low of minus 15.6 degrees Celsius, earlier this month. Srinagar recorded a minimum temperature of minus 1.2 degrees Celsius while Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 9.4 degrees Celsius.

In high-altitude areas of the Himachal Pradesh, the mercury stayed between minus 15 and minus 22 degrees Celsius, earlier this month, while lakes, springs and rivulets were frozen.

In Haryana, Ambala braved the bone-chilling weather at 5.6 degrees Celsius, earlier this month, while Hisar registered a low of 2.6 degrees Celsius, four notches below normal.

Uttar Pradesh too witnessed dense to very dense fog at many places as cold waves swept some parts of the state, with Fursatganj in Rae Bareli recording the lowest minimum temperature of 2.6 degrees Celsius.

Cold wave conditions also prevailed in northern parts of Rajasthan with Sriganganagar being the coldest recorded place at 1.9 degrees Celsius while dense to very dense fog occurred at isolated parts of the state.