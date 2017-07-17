Colleges, varsities to be ranked on 'Swacchta'

New Delhi: The government has asked all institutes of higher learning to participate in `Swachhta` ranking, where the institutes will be judged on several criteria like availability of toilets and garbage disposal system on their premises.

A notice published on the Ministry of Human Resource Development website on Monday said the entries would be accepted between July 20 and July 31. The learning centres can participate through registering themselves on the ministry`s website.

A team from the ministry would visit the institutes in August to assess the claims made by them and accord rankings subsequently.

The factors enlisted upon which the ranking will be done include availability of toilets in hostels and academic buildings, their maintenance and water facility, garbage clearance in campus and its disposal, use of any innovative technology for solid and liquid waste management, and green coverage of the campus.

The rankings would be finalised in September and awards will be conferred upon the top institutes on September 8.