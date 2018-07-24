हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Combined Counselling Board

Combined Counselling Board offers scholarship up to Rs 4 lakh for students in financial distress

The scholarship will be offered to students of Class 10 to postgraduation, irrespective of caste and background, all across India.

Government of India recognised Combined Counselling Board has extended financial assistance to students in monetary distress. The scholarship will be offered to students of Class 10 to postgraduation, irrespective of caste and background, across India.

This scholarship is aiming at covering 20% seats in colleges and universities recognised by UGC, AICTE, state and central government, and other government associated bodies, which not only helps a student pursue his higher education but also gives a good leverage to his career.

This admission-cum-scholarship intends to provide quality education to deserving and meritorious students, whose families otherwise undergo financial hardships to make ends meet. Under this, a student may opt for polytechnic course of three years post class 10 or can go for two-year programme, post class 12. This also covers engineering programmes of B.Tech, B.E, and five-year programme of B.Arch. Applications are also invited from the students aspiring for MBA, MCA or any other post-graduation degree.

The call offers the following benefits:

* 70% scholarship is offered which can be from INR 60,000 to INR 70,000.

* Up to INR 1,00,000 will be given by the state governments.

* The benefit of total INR 1,00,000 to INR 4,00,000 is offered to an eligible candidate.

Below mentioned details are required to be considered eligible for this scholarship call:

* The applicant must hold the highest degree required for the programme or degree year applied for.

* Must secure 33%-55% in the qualifying examination.

* The applicant must attend the counselling programme, to select college location, course, and hostel of preference.

 

Following are the required documentation for admission in the college as well as to appear for the counselling:

* Mark sheet of the last examination

* Bank details (a/c number, bank name, and IFSC)

* 8 passport sized photographs

* Original copy of migration certificate

* Domicile ID

* Character certificate from the last institution.

* Birth certificate

* Allotment letter from Combined Counselling Board.

 

The application call is open for all; SC, OBC, General, ST, Minority. Desirous students finding themselves fulfilling the mandated requirements may apply on the official website.

Applications will be accepted till July 30, 2018. 

