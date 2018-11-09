Combined Defence Services Examination (I) 2018 result declared, check upsc.gov.in

New Delhi: The result of the Combined Defence Services Examination (I) 2018 has been released on Friday. The examination was conducted by the Union Public Service Commission in February 2018 and SSB interviews were held by the Services Selection Board of the Ministry of Defence.

The lists are based in order of merit of 100 (60 + 33 + 07 ). There are some common candidates in the three lists for various courses.

The examination was conducted for admission to the 146th Course of Indian Military Academy, Dehradun; Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala and Air Force Academy, Hyderabad (Pre-Flying) Training Course i.e. No. 205 F (P) Course.

The number of vacancies, as intimated by the government is 100 for Indian Military Academy [including 13 vacancies reserved for NCC 'C' certificates (Army Wing) holders], 45 for Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala Executive (General Service) [including 06 vacancies reserved for NCC 'C' Certificate holders (Naval Wing)] and 32 for Air Force Academy, Hyderabad.

The Commission had recommended 2778, 1720 and 623 as qualified in the written test for admission to the Indian Military Academy, Indian Naval Academy and Air Force Academy respectively. The number of candidates finally qualified are those after the SSB test conducted by Army Head Quarters.

The results of the Medical examination have not been taken into account in preparing these lists.

Verification of date of birth and educational qualifications of these candidates is still under process by the Army Headquarters. The candidature of all these candidates is, therefore, Provisional on this score. Candidates are requested to forward their certificates, in original, in support of Date of Birth/Educational qualification etc. claimed by them, along with Photostat attested copies thereof to Army Headquarters /Naval Headquarters /Air Headquarters, as per their first choice.

In case, there is any change of address, the candidates are advised to promptly intimate directly to the Army Headquarters /Naval Headquarters /Air Headquarters.

These results will also be available on the UPSC website at http://www.upsc.gov.in. However, marks of the candidates will be available on the website after completion of its complete process i.e. after a declaration of final result of Officers' Training Academy (OTA) for Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2018.

For any further information, the candidates may contact Facilitation Counter near Gate 'C' of the Commission's Office, either in person or on telephone Nos.011-23385271/011-23381125/011-23098543 between 10 am and 5 pm on any working day.