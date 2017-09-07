Combined Graduate Level CGL Examination 2017 Tier-I - Answer key released at ssc.nic.in

close
﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, September 7, 2017 - 19:04
Representional Image

New Delhi: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has published the answer keys for Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination, 2017 (Tier-I).

The Commission had conducted Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier I), 2017 from 05.08.2017 to 24.08.2017 in the Computer Based Mode.

The tentative Answer Keys for the said Examination have been uploaded on the website of the Commission i.e. www.ssc.nic.in.

The candidates may login using their same USER ID and Password which were used during the Examination and submit representations, if any, from September 7, 2017 (5.00 PM) to September 12, 2017 (5.00 PM) through on-line method only, on payment of Rs.100/- per answer.

Click - Link for tentative answer key for Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-I), 2017

