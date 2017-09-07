Combined Medical Services Examination 2017 – Candidates who have qualified for Interview/Personality Test – Full list

New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the list of candidates who have qualified for Interview/Personality Test for Combined Medical Services Examination 2017.

On the basis of the result of the written part of the Combined Medical Services Examination, 2017 held by the UPSC on August 13, 2017, the candidates with the under mentioned Roll Numbers have qualified for Interview/Personality Test.

Click here for full list - COMBINED MEDICAL SERVICES EXAMINATION 2017 - Written Result

Important dates

Detailed Application Form (DAF): Will be made available on http://www.upsc.gov.in/ from 14.09.2017 to 26.09.2017 till 06:00 PM.

Interview of candidates who have qualified for the Personality Test is likely to start in the last week of October, 2017.

Important instructions regarding filling up of the DAF and submitting the same ONLINE to the Commission will also be made available on the website. The candidates who have been declared successful have to first get themselves registered on the relevant page of the Commission’s website before filling up the ONLINE DAF and submit the same ONLINE alongwith uploading of the scanned copies of relevant certificates/documents in support of their eligibility, claim for reservation etc. The qualified candidates are further advised to refer to the Rules of the Combined Medical Services Examination, 2017 published in the e-gazette of India, dated 26.04.2017.

The instruction for filling up the DAF and Rules of the Combined Medical Services Examination, 2017, must be read carefully with regard to the certificates that will be produced at the time of Interview. The candidates will be solely responsible for not producing sufficient proof in support of his/her age, date of birth, educational qualification, caste (SC/ST/OBC) and physical disability certificate (in the case of PwD candidates). In case any of the written qualified candidate fails to bring any or all the required original documents in support of his/her candidature for the Combined Medical Services Examination, 2017, he/she will not be allowed to present himself/herself before the PT Board and no TA will be allowed.

The exact date of interview will, however, be intimated to the candidates through e-Summon Letter. Interview Schedule will also be made available on the Commission's website. The candidates are requested to visit the Commission’s website for updates in this regard.