Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu holds live social media session on Startup India

New Delhi: Minister of Commerce and Industry and Civil Aviation Suresh Prabhu in a live session on social media answered aspiring and existing entrepreneurs, who had pressing questions on Startup India and the support which they could expect from the government, on May 16, 2018, between 4:30 pm and 5 pm.

Participants used the hashtag #AskPrabhu to put their questions across during the live session.

The minister answered queries regarding benefits available to entrepreneurs and the support systems that the government has put in place. He laid emphasis on unleashing the entrepreneurial spirit in the country. Prabhu also asked the entrepreneurs to utilise the Startup India hub website for getting more resources and mentoring. He answered questions on tax incentives for Startups, the participation of women in entrepreneurship, regulations and overall attitude towards business in the society.

The participants whose questions were answered by the minister were sent a certificate of appreciation signed by him.

(Content courtesy - PIB)