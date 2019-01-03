Committee to probe Major Akshay Girish's death in 2016 Nagrota terrorist attack: Nirmala Sitharaman

NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday announced the formation of a committee to probe the death of Major Akshay Girish, who was martyred in the Nagrota Army camp terrorist attack of November 2016.

Meghna Girish, the martyred Major's mother, had requested a probe into the death of her son, informed Sitharaman.

Taking to Twitter, the minister posted, “As assured by the Raksha Mantri, a Committee has been constituted with members, inter alia, as suggested by Smt Meghna Girish to look into the supreme sacrifice made by her son Major Akshay Girish. Smt Meghna Girish has been invited to depose before and assist the Committee.”

In November 2016, terrorists dressed in police uniform attacked an artillery unit in Jammu and Kashmir's Nagrota. The attack involved a hostage-like situation with 12 soldiers, two ladies and two children being held captive.

Two Army officers and five jawans lost their lives in the incident. Major Girish was one of the officers who lost his life in the terror attack.