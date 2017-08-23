Common Admission Test 2017 (CAT 2017): Registration, admit card, exam date – Details inside

New Delhi: The registration process for Common Admission Test (CAT 2017) started on August 9.

It is estimated around 2 lakh candidates will appear for the prestigious exam.

The interested candidates can register themselves by September 20 (5 pm).

CAT 2017 admit card will be made available from October 18 after 1 pm.

The test will be conducted on November 26, 2017 in two sessions.

CAT 2017 is a prerequisite for admission to various post graduate and fellow programmes of IIMs. CAT 2017 scores are allowed to be used by listed non-member IIM institutions. IIMs have no role in the selection process of non-IM institutions.

Registration fees

Rs 900 for SC, ST and PWD category candidates.

Rs 1800 for all other categories of candidates.

Result declaration: Second week of Januray, 2018 (tentative)