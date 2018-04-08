Commonwealth Games 2018: PM Modi hails women`s table tennis team, weightlifters and shooters on winning medals

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated Indian women's table tennis team, weightlifters and shooters on winning medals in the 21st Commonwealth Games.

"A well deserved and historic Gold for the Indian women`s Table Tennis team. Congratulations to the team. Delighted at this accomplishment," he said.

"Proud of Ragala Venkat Rahul for the Gold. India congratulates Punam Yadav for winning the Gold Medal in the 69 Kg women`s weightlifting event. Her dedication towards weightlifting is truly admirable. Congratulations Vikas Thakur for the Bronze in the men`s 94kg event," the PM Modi further said.

He also congratulated shooters, saying "our shooters are distinguishing themselves at the 2018 Commonwealth Games. Manu Bhaker continues her stupendous form and bags a Gold in the women`s 10m Air Pistol event. Congratulations to her. Delighted that Heena Sidhu won the Silver in the women`s 10m Air Pistol event. Congratulations to her and best wishes for her future endeavours. The promising shooter Ravi Kumar has won the Bronze in the men`s 10m Air Rifle event. Every Indian takes pride in his accomplishment. This young shooter has made a rich contribution towards sports."

Our shooters are distinguishing themselves at the 2018 Commonwealth Games. Manu Bhaker continues her stupendous form and bags a Gold in the women’s 10m Air Pistol event. Congratulations to her: PM @narendramodi #GC2018 pic.twitter.com/Srqozik5nu — PMO India (@PMOIndia) April 8, 2018

Delighted that Heena Sidhu won the Silver in the women's 10m Air Pistol event. Congratulations to her and best wishes for her future endeavours: PM @narendramodi #GC2018 pic.twitter.com/eyUbu5BjBn — PMO India (@PMOIndia) April 8, 2018

The promising shooter Ravi Kumar has won the Bronze in the men's 10m Air Rifle event. Every Indian takes pride in his accomplishment. This young shooter has made a rich contribution towards sports: PM @narendramodi #GC2018 pic.twitter.com/UpUs56Wtm6 — PMO India (@PMOIndia) April 8, 2018

More glory thanks to our weightlifters. Congratulations Vikas Thakur for the Bronze in the men's 94kg event. You have brought smiles on the faces of all Indians: PM @narendramodi #GC2018 pic.twitter.com/IDM7JVSoeF — PMO India (@PMOIndia) April 8, 2018

A well deserved and historic Gold for the Indian women’s Table Tennis team! Congratulations to the team. Delighted at this accomplishment: PM @narendramodi #GC2018 #GC2018TableTennis pic.twitter.com/6nITe8XCco — PMO India (@PMOIndia) April 8, 2018

The women`s table tennis team clinched a maiden gold, while Punam Yadav and Vikas Thakur continued winning in the weightlifting events and shooters Manu Bhaker, Heena Sidhu and Ravi Kumar bagged medals as the country took its medal tally to 12 on the fourth day of the CWG on Sunday.

Singles star Manika Batra won two matches as the women's table tennis outplayed highly-fancied Singapore 3-1 to win an elusive gold medal, while veteran boxer MC Mary Kom and the mixed badminton team assured the country at least of a bronze and a silver respectively.

After Sunday, India has eight medals from the weightlifting competitions. Punam`s gold also meant that the country has five gold medals in an edition of the CWG for the first time.

On the other hand, the badminton team is assured at least of a silver medal by reaching the final after defeating Singapore 3-1. World number two Kidambi Srikanth, London Olympics medallist Saina Nehwal and the mixed doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy all won to seal India's passage to the final where they will meet Malaysia on Monday.

Also assuring at least a medal was five-time world champion Kom, who registered a convincing 5-0 victory over Megan Gordon of Scotland in a 48kg quarter-final.

But there was disappointment in store for Indian fans in the women`s 69-kilogram category as Lovlina Borgohain lost to England`s Sandy Ryan by split decision. In pool stage hockey action, Indian men`s and women`s hockey teams defeated Wales (4-3) and England (2-1) respectively to brighten their chances to make it to the semi-finals.

In the women`s match, England skipper Alexandra Danson scored in the opening minute. India hit back through Navneet Kaur (42nd minute) and Gurjit Kaur (48th) in the second half to claim a hard-fought win.

In athletics, Khushbir Kaur finished a distant fourth in the women`s 20-kilometre race walk with a time of 1 hour, 39 minutes and 21 seconds. In the men`s race walk, Manish Singh (1 hour, 22 minutes and 22 seconds) and KT Irfan (1:27:34) finished sixth and 13th respectively. Tejinder Singh qualified for the men`s shot put final with an attempt of 19.10 metres, IANS reported.

In artistic gymnastics, Rakesh Patra finished a disappointing last in the eight-men rings final with a score of 12.933, while Pranati Nayak finished a eighth in the women`s vault final with a score of 11.983.

In swimming, Sajan Prakash finished 10th in the semi-finals of the men`s 100-metre butterfly. The poor performances of the basketball teams continued as they suffered their third consecutive group stage match losses to exit the Games without a win. The Indian men lost to Scotland 81-96 while the women lost their third group stage match to New Zealand 55-90.

Meanwhile, Indian cyclists Aleena Reji and Deborah Herold crashed out of women`s Keirin first round repechage qualifiers.

(With IANS inputs)