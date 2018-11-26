Communal polarisation being sharpened to consolidate Hindutva votebank: Yechury

CPM leader Sitaram Yechury has attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government at the Centre, alleging that the country is witnessing the worst votebank politics ever. Reacting to the convergence of right-wing parties and organisations in Ayodhya, the Left leader said that what’s happening is in the run up to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Alleging that communal polarisation is being done, Yechury said, “Clearly what's being done is in the run-up to 2019 elections, communal polarisation is being sharpened to consolidate Hindutva communal vote bank. This is worst vote bank politics that country has seen.”

He further said that the Constitution and law of the land could not be “subverted in name of faith”, urging the government to take adequate precautions.

“Constitution and current law of the land can’t be subverted in name of faith. Government must take adequate precautions to ensure the situation doesn’t develop like in 1992, when darkest blotch in modern India's democracy was the demolition of Babri Masjid,” said Yechury at the CPM's state conference in Tripura.

On Sunday, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat had said that the time for patience on the issue of Ram temple construction was over. Bhagwat had urged the government to bring a law on Ram temple construction, alleging that the judiciary “does not understand the sensibilities of the society”.

“One year ago, I myself had said be patient. Now I say, patience will not work. Now we need to mobilise people. Now we should demand a law,” he said.

“If, for whatever reasons, because the court has a busy schedule or maybe it does not understand the sensibilities of the society, the Ram temple case is not a priority for them, then the government should think how to bring a law for the construction of the temple....The law should be introduced at the earliest,” Bhagwat added.